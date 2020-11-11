Maine's Rising COVID Rate Leads US; Vermont Has Record Number of Cases in 1 Day

While Vermont reports the most coronavirus cases it's seen in a single day of the pandemic, Maine's two-week rise in cases is leading the nation.

No other state in the United States has seen a bigger increase in the number of cases as a percentage of all its cases than Maine, according to NBC News data. Maine's number of COVID-19 cases rose 229% between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11.

Long one of the states with the lowest coronavirus levels, Maine was averaging about 50 cases per day two weeks ago. That's now up to 163 cases per day, according to data on Maine's COVID dashboard.

Two other states in New England round out the top 10, according to NBC News: Connecticut, with a 106% increase, and New Hampshire, with a 91% increase.

States experiencing highest percentage increase of cases over past 14 days:



• ME: 229%

• IA: 156%

• KS: 130%

• MN: 127%

• MI/CO: 113%

• CT/IL: 106%

• WY: 94%

• NH: 91%

• NE/OH: 89%



(Data as of Nov. 11) — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 11, 2020

While Vermont didn't make the list, it reported 72 coronavirus cases Wednesday, a single-day record for the Green Mountain State. It's also more than double what Vermont reported on Tuesday.

Because of the rising number of cases, Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday ordered the State Emergency Operations Center ready plans for a surge in cases, including, as a precaution, once again standing up field hospitals, according to a news release.

One hundred beds will be added to the 50 already available at an alternate care facility at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, officials said, and a hospital trailer near Rutland can double its 50 beds if need be.

"I understand that Vermonters feel fatigued from the pandemic, its impact on all of us and the sacrifices it has required," Scott said in a statement, reiterating that everyone must chip in by following safe practices to limit the spread of the virus.

"We also have to be smart about how many people we come in contact with and work together to limit that number, so we can slow the spread now, protect our neighbors, keep our kids in school and keep our economy open," he said.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker also discussed his plans to begin preparing field hospitals, if they're needed.

With coronavirus cases on the rise, Gov. Charlie Baker is preparing to reopen field hospitals should the state's health care system reach its capacity in the second surge.