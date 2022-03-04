Vermont

Mask Mandate Over in Vermont's Largest City

Burlington's indoor mask requirement has been lifted following a drop in COVID-19 cases

File-NBC 5 News

Vermont's largest city has ended its indoor mask mandate after a drop in COVID-19 cases. The mandate expired on Thursday.

Last month, the Burlington City Council voted not to renew the masking order. Businesses may choose to keep masking guidance.

Burlington was one of more than two dozen Vermont communities that required masking after the Legislature in a special session in November gave towns and cities the authority to do that.

State officials announced Thursday that Vermont is lifting its indoor masking guidance, including for schools, as of March 14.

