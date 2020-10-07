Vermont

Maskless Wedding Photo at Vermont Inn Worries Officials

The safety of community members remains at the top of the list as concerns about the Coronavirus rise in Woodstock

Officials in the Vermont town of Woodstock say they were concerned by a photo from a wedding at the Woodstock Inn and Resort that showed people not wearing masks or social distancing.

The Valley News reports the photo of about 40 people wearing dresses and suits sitting shoulder to shoulder in white folding chairs outside during the Saturday event circulated on social media.

Woodstock Village Trustees Chairman Jeffrey Kahn wrote the safety of residents, business employees and visitors is of utmost importance.

“The safety of our residents, business employees and visitors is of utmost importance to us,” Kahn wrote in a social media post. “We must not become complacent about adhering to the Village mask ordinance. Wear your mask...be well."

In a statement, the inn said they tried to comply with all guidelines.

“We understand the concerns and will make every effort to reassure the community with added layers of protection moving forward,” the statement said.

There is currently a statewide mask requirement and up to 150 people are allowed for outdoor weddings if 6 feet of physical distancing is possible between parties.

