More Murder Trials Delayed in Maine Because of Coronavirus

Maine law doesn’t define the length of time a trial may be delayed before a defendant’s rights are violated.

The number of homicide trials delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic has grown to eight in Maine.

The delays suggest an impending backlog; only one of the trials has been rescheduled so far, the Bangor Daily News reports.

The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to a speedy trial, but Maine law doesn’t define the length of time a trial may be delayed before a defendant’s rights are violated.

The latest trial to be delayed was that of Dwight Jay Osgood, 38, of Clifton, who’s accused of shooting his girlfriend in the back. It was due to start on June 23. Osgood has pleaded not guilty.

