More Than 2 Dozen COVID-19 Shot Clinics to Open in Maine

More than two dozen coronavirus vaccination clinics are set to open in Maine in the coming days.

The state is working with more than 25 health care organizations to offer the dedicated clinics, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. The clinics will be held Friday and over the weekend, and a few will happen the following week, the department said.

The dedicated clinics are for school staff and teachers who are ages 60 and older. The health department said every school district will notify eligible teachers and staff members about where they can sign up for the clinics.

Maine has extended eligibility for coronavirus vaccines to teachers, school staff members and people 60 or older. The department said teachers and school staffers of younger ages can get the vaccine at Hannaford, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies dependent on availability.