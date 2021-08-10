mask mandate

Nashua Schools to Require Masks for Students Indoors

The mandate comes after the recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status

Students in New Hampshire's second largest city will be required to wear face masks when they return to school later this month.

The CDC recently recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status. The agency cited the risk of spread of the highly contagious delta variant, even among vaccinated people.

The policy adopted Monday night for Nashua's roughly 11,000 students will require masks to be worn inside school buildings and buses, but not during recess or sports outside.

School board members heard passionate arguments on both sides of the debate.

