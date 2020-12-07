coronavirus

New England Senators' ‘Encouraging Masks for All Act' Would Reward Mandates

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., have introduced legislation to encourage mask-wearing

Two U.S. senators from New England want to press more states to institute mask requirements.

Sens. Ed Markey, of Massachusetts, and Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut, have introduced the Encouraging Masks for All Act.

The legislation would provide an additional $5 billion to the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund for states that implement mask requirements.

It would also make $75 million in grants available for states to use to promote mask mandates and provide face coverings to those who need them.

Markey said he is "fully supportive" of President-elect Joe Biden's plan to ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days after he takes office in January.

"But we should not wait until then to arm ourselves with this protection," Markey said Friday, according to the Boston Herald. "Thirteen states across our country still do not have mask mandates in place, and that's dangerous."

