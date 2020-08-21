New Hampshire Courts Adopt Post-Travel Quarantine Rules

Anyone who travels outside of New England will be barred from entering New Hampshire courthouses unless they quarantine for 14 days first.

To limit the spread of the coronavirus, the judicial system on Friday said it is adopting the state's general travel guidance, which says those who return to New Hampshire after traveling beyond New England should quarantine for two weeks.

The order issued Friday advises litigants and lawyers to plan ahead and to notify others they intent to have attend or testify during in-person proceedings.

Courts have been open on a very limited basis. A pilot program to resume jury trials begins next week in Cheshire County.