NH Gov. Sununu to Give Coronavirus Update

Gov. Chris Sununu will give a coronavirus update at 3 p.m. Thursday after asking President Donald Trump earlier this week to authorize more National Guard personnel to help distribute coronavirus vaccines once they are made available.

Sununu received approval for up to 400 guard personnel through Dec. 31 to help with testing, COVID-19 mapping, supporting warehouse and personal protective equipment distribution, and establishing alternate care sites and surge hospitals across the state. He is now asking to retain up to 900 guard personnel through March 31, 2021.

In a letter to Trump on Tuesday, Sununu said that the guard's mission will "significantly increase beyond the current expiration date to a myriad of medical, public health and economic challenges."

"The New Hampshire National Guard's support will be critical to our ability to vaccinate the citizens of our state," he added.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, including 447 new cases announced Wednesday. Two new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 504.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 131 new cases per day on Nov. 3 to 340 new cases per day on Nov. 17.