NH. Gov. Sununu to Give Coronavirus Update After Protesters Call for End of Restrictions

On Friday, Sununu extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 31, but made it more flexible for some Granite Staters

By Staff and wire reports

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was scheduled to brief the public on the state's response to the novel coronavirus, Monday, after protesters over the weekend called for him to reopen the economy.

Sununu was set to hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

The appearance come after hundreds of protesters descended on the New Hampshire capital on Saturday to protest restrictions on movement and businesses prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The crowd was larger than a similar protest two weeks prior that drew several hundred people. Some of the protesters were militia members wearing camouflage, with their faces covered and carrying weapons. 

Cars circled Main Street honking their horns, while members of the crowd carried signs with slogans such as "We are on to your PLANdemic." Others included "We are all essential except politicians," "End the lockdown," and "Land of the free or of tyranny."

Sununu announced “Stay at Home 2.0” on Friday, extending the state's stay-at-home order through May 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak, but making it more flexible for some Granite Staters.

Businesses like hair salons and golf courses may open with exceptions on May 11. Beginning May 18, restaurants can reopen but must meet strict sanitation guidelines.

As of Sunday, the state had reported 2,518 cases of the coronavirus, including 86 fatalities.

