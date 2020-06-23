NH Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon.

Sununu is set to speak at 3 p.m.

As of Monday, 339 people have died from the new coronavirus in New Hampshire, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The number of those infected with the virus had increased to 5,558.

Last week, Sununu released new guidance for the last round of business reopenings in New Hampshire which include amusement parks, movie theaters, performing arts venues, arts and music education and adult day care.

Beginning June 29, those sectors will be allowed to resume operations under specific guidelines provided by the Governor's Economic Reopening Taskforce.

The state's stay-at-home advisory expired June 15, allowing a number of other businesses to open or expand under strengthened guidance and capacity limitations. Businesses now allowed to operate include gyms, bowling alleys, tourist train, racetracks, charitable gaming facilities, museums and libraries.

Under a new "safer at home" advisory, people are still encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks in public.