NH Gov. to Brief Public Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus crisis Thursday.

Sununu will host the briefing at the Ne Hampshire Fire Academy Administration Building in Concord at 2 p.m. before joining a call between governors and President Trump at 3 p.m.

There are now 1,139 positive cases of coronavirus in the Granite State, according to the latest data on the state's website. Thirty-two people have died.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state, officials said earlier this week, and has been identified in all of the state's counties with confirmed cases.

A stay-at-home order has been issued in New Hampshire until May 4 but Gov. Chris Sununu said it's possible that could be extended.

Sununu has been under pressure to relax the state's stay-at-home order, which expires on May 4, but indicated earlier this week that he may extend it.

"I believe that public health trumps everything," Sununu said Tuesday. "I believe that my responsibility as governor is to make sure we don't have a massive viral spread that we've seen across the world and like we've seen in neighbors like New York and Boston that are killing people."