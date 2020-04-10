coronavirus in new hampshire

NH Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

There were 819 cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths in New Hampshire as of Thursday

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The governor announced three new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total fatalities to 21. There were 819 cases coronavirus in the Granite State as of Thursday.

addresses 20 hours ago

NH City Giving First Responders the Addresses of Positive Coronavirus Cases

coronavirus in new hampshire Apr 9

3 New Deaths Reported in NH Bringing State’s Total to 21

Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services released a new model Thursday showing the number of New Hampshire deaths, infections and hospitalizations and said the state appears to be doing a good job "flattening the curve" when compared to neighboring states.

