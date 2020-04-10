New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The governor announced three new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total fatalities to 21. There were 819 cases coronavirus in the Granite State as of Thursday.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services released a new model Thursday showing the number of New Hampshire deaths, infections and hospitalizations and said the state appears to be doing a good job "flattening the curve" when compared to neighboring states.