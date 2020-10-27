NH Health Officials Warn of Possible COVID Exposure at Atkinson Country Club

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it is investigating potential community exposure in connection with a positive coronavirus case in Atkinson.

A person who was at Merrill's Tavern at Atkinson Resort & Country Club is confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials have determined that the potential exposure occurred in the bar and tavern area of the restaurant on Wednesday, Oct. 21, between 12 and 7:30 p.m. as well as on Thursday, Oct. 22, between 12 and 11:30 p.m.

Known close contacts with the positive case are being contacted directly, while the DHHS investigates cases that may be connected with the potential community exposure, according to a statement.

Officials say additional individuals who were at Merrill's Tavern on those days should monitor for coronavirus symptoms and get tested.

The latest announcement from the DHHS comes in the wake of Friday's warning of potential community exposure stemming from numerous positive cases affecting restaurants across the state.

The other five restaurants include the Daniel Street Tavern and The Goat Bar and Grill in downtown Portsmouth, The Draft Sports Bar and Grill and The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern in downtown Concord and the Bantam Grill in Peterborough.