At NH Motor Speedway, More Residents, Governor Get Vaccines

A different kind of race is taking its third lap at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, as the state holds another mass vaccination event at the Loudon facility.

Gov. Chris Sununu this past week set a goal of giving out 12,000 total doses during New Hampshire's third vaccination drive at the racetrack, all of which will be provided by Johnson & Johnson. This means everyone who attends will be fully vaccinated with just a single shot.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days, and eligible residents can schedule an appointment by visiting the state's Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface (VINI) website.

Around 1 p.m., Sununu posted a video driving through the site after getting his own dose of the vaccine.

"Just got my COVID-19 vaccine ... a big THANK YOU to all of the incredible volunteers, state employees, and staff who make the process so seamless!" he wrote in the post on Twitter.

This is the first mass vaccination event in the state since all residents 16 and over become eligible to receive their shot. However, since only Johnson & Johnson will be given out, those 18 are not eligible — currently only the Pfizer vaccine has been given authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds.