NH Officials to Provide Update on Coronavirus Pandemic

As more cases of the new coronavirus are found in New Hampshire, state officials plan to provide an update on the pandemic Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. It will be livestreamed here.

Gov. Chris Sununu will be joined by the Department of Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell and other state health officials to discuss the Granite State's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, state officials announced they had seen 13 more cases of the coronavirus, bringing New Hampshire's total to 39.

There were four new cases in Hillsborough County, all in Manchester. Three new cases were reported in Rockingham County, three in Carroll County, two in Belknap County and one in Merrimack County.

Sununu also issued three temporary emergency orders Wednesday, including one that will temporarily allow restaurants and bars to provide take-out or delivery service of beer and wine. The order is to remain in effect until April 7.

Another emergency order enacts a temporary modification of data and privacy governance plans to aid schools in the switch to remote learning.

On Monday, Sununu banned public gatherings of 50 people or more.