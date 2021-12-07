New Hampshire

NH Opens 4 New Walk-in Fixed Vaccination Sites

The sites are located in Berlin, Plymouth, Claremont and Rochester. While three of them are already up and running, the Rochester site will open Thursday

By Claudia Chiappa

Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

New Hampshire is opening four fixed COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state to help vaccinate residents against the virus.

Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced the opening of the sites on Tuesday.

"With the winter surge upon us, we are opening every door of opportunity, including additional vaccination sites, so that New Hampshire residents can take proactive steps to help themselves, their friends, and their neighbors stay healthy," said Sununu in a statement.

The fixed sites will be walk-ins, with no appointments needed. The sites are located in Berlin, Plymouth, Claremont and Rochester. While three of them are already up and running, the Rochester site will open Thursday.

About 55% of the population in New Hampshire is fully vaccinated, while 61% has received at least one dose, according to state government data. These new sites will help administering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

"The state fixed vaccination sites provide New Hampshire residents additional opportunities to get vaccinated or a booster dose without having to make an appointment," said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette. "The demand for vaccine demonstrates New Hampshire's resiliency as we all work to protect our most vulnerable citizens from COVID-19."

