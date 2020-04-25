NH Reports 7 New Coronavirus Deaths, Most Announced in Single Day

Seven new deaths related to COVID-19 were announced by New Hampshire health officials on Saturday, marking the most deaths the state has announced in a single day since the coronavirus outbreak began.

All seven victims were 60 years of age or older, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. They included three women and one man from Strafford County, and two women and one man from Hillsborough County.

The previous high was six deaths, which was reported on Wednesday, April 22. The state had twice reported five deaths, on April 15 and April 8.

To date, 60 New Hampshire residents have died from virus-related complications.

State health officials also announced 69 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Saturday, including two people under the age of 18.

With the new cases announced Saturday, there have now been 1,787 confirmed cases of the disease in the state.

Fourteen more people had to be hospitalized, bringing the statewide total of hospitalizations to 238.

Health officials say community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties with cases.

Officials have shut down more than 100 trailheads, shelters, picnic areas and other sites in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service said Friday said the decision was based on federal, state and local guidance for physical distancing and to ensure the health and safety of employees, visitors and volunteers.

It comes after officials reported an unseasonably high number of visitors who were "not able or willing'' to follow social distancing recommendations. Trails themselves remain open to those who can get to them on foot, but the state is under a stay-at-home order and officials have urged people to stay local for outdoor recreation.

The stay-at-home order in New Hampshire remains in effect through May 4.

On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu extended the state of emergency over the coronavirus in New Hampshire for the second time.

A task force in New Hampshire is looking for ways to reopen vacation spots in time for summer.