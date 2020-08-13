NH Steps Up Enforcement at Bars, Restaurants Ahead of Bike Week

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is reminding bar and restaurant owners of the importance of coronavirus-related guidelines, especially during the upcoming Laconia Motorcycle Week.

"We want to inform all licensees of the guidelines as they relate to seating, capacity, mask-wearing and social distancing so we can ensure that everyone has a safe, successful and enjoyable week," said Joseph Mollica, commission chairperson.

The commission's Division of Enforcement and Licensing issued an industry-wide circular to remind all licensees how critical these guidelines are and emphasized the importance of educating their staff.

The reminder comes days after Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order requiring people to wear face coverings when they're part of organized gatherings of 100 people or more.

The change comes ahead of the Laconia Motorcycle Week which is scheduled from Aug. 22-30.

"In other states across the country, we have seen individuals packing into bars without proper social distancing," Sununu said. "While those instances have been minimal in New Hampshire, enhanced enforcement by the Liquor Commission ensures we remain proactive as we enter the fall. As always, our focus remains on outreach and education, but when needed we will take action to ensure compliance with health and safety guidelines."

The commission's Division of Enforcement and Licensing said non-compliance from bars and restaurants "will result in significant administrative actions."