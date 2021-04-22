Out-of-State Students Can Sign Up for Vaccines in Vt. on April 29

The Vermont Health Department says college students from out-of-state who do not plan to stay in Vermont for the summer and other part-time residents can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccines in Vermont on April 29

Vermont college students from out-of-state who do not plan to stay for the summer and other part-time residents can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccines in Vermont on April 29, the state Health Department announced Wednesday.

This opportunity will be based on the vaccine supply we receive from the federal government,'' the Health Department said in a statement.

The Health Department also announced that Vermonters who made an appointment through the state registration system that is at least three weeks away may receive a call asking if they want to be on a standby list for an earlier vaccine appointment.

People who agree to be on the list should not cancel their existing appointment; it will be canceled for them if they get called in as a standby and after they receive the vaccine, the Health Department said.