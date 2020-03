PHOTOS: Thanking Workers on the Front Lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic While many are at home practicing social distancing, other New Englanders are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. We asked viewers to send photos of friends and loved ones working through the coronavirus pandemic -- and now we want to thank them! If there's someone you'd like us to thank, click here. To the people below, and to all those working through this difficult time, THANK YOU.