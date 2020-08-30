Quincy Wedding Venue Fined for Violating Limits on Gatherings

The city of Quincy, Massachusetts, fined a wedding venue on Saturday for violating limits on gatherings. The rules are intended to cut down the spread of the coronavirus.

The Neighborhood Club of Quincy received a $300 fine, Quincy's Health Department said Sunday.

A spokesperson for the club said it was hosting an outdoor wedding when rain and thunder motivated the general manager to move it indoors.

Quincy Health Department Commissioner Ruth Jones said she received a call there were more than 50 people at the venue.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued an order in early August limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 25 in a single, enclosed space.