coronavirus outbreak

Quincy Wedding Venue Fined for Violating Limits on Gatherings

Quincy Health Department Commissioner Ruth Jones said she received a call there were more than 50 people at the Neighborhood Club of Quincy.

Storyblocks

The city of Quincy, Massachusetts, fined a wedding venue on Saturday for violating limits on gatherings. The rules are intended to cut down the spread of the coronavirus.

The Neighborhood Club of Quincy received a $300 fine, Quincy's Health Department said Sunday.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

A spokesperson for the club said it was hosting an outdoor wedding when rain and thunder motivated the general manager to move it indoors.

Quincy Health Department Commissioner Ruth Jones said she received a call there were more than 50 people at the venue.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued an order in early August limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 25 in a single, enclosed space.

More on the Coronavirus in New England

coronavirus outbreak Aug 27

Weeks After Maine Wedding Reception, Outbreak Grows

outbreak Aug 26

Coronavirus Outbreak in Mass. Traced Back to Bachelorette Party in RI

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus outbreakMaineCOVID-19nursing homeMillinocket
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us