Raimondo to Provide Update on Impact of Coronavirus in RI

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is urging residents to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines to keep the number of coronavirus cases in the state at the lower end of her administration's projections.

Raimondo is expected to hold her Friday news briefing at the State House at 1 p.m.

During her Thursday news briefing at the State House, Raimondo said that according to the best estimates, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations will peak around May 3 at 2,250 hospitalized cases and 2,000 deaths through October.

If residents relax their compliance with social distancing guidelines, the hospitalizations are projected to peak around April 27, and the state will need 4,300 hospital beds and 4,000 will die through October.

The number of Rhode Islanders who have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, rose to 105 on Thursday, according to the state's new data tracker.

The number of Rhode Islanders who have tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday is 3,838, an increase of 309 from Wednesday.

The governor issued an executive order earlier in the week requiring all employees at retail businesses in the state to wear masks. Raimondo said businesses must provide masks to employees who do not have them and checks will be made by state officials.

Rhode Island's stay-at-home order has been extended until May 8.