Raimondo to Provide Update on RI’s Coronavirus Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Wednesday afternoon.

Raimondo is set to speak at 2:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the governor announced the launch of a free app that aims to boost contact tracing efforts in the state.

The "Crush COVID" app will help identify "hot spots" and provide vital resources and has an optional "location diary" through which users can record the locations they have visited and people they have been with. That data is stored on the user's phone only and is automatically deleted after 20 days.

Raimondo said the voluntary app is only a recommendation.

"I can't force you to do it," she said. "I'm not going to try to force you to do it. It's completely your choice."

Health officials announced 26 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 532. There were 134 new cases of the disease, bringing the statewide total to 12,951.

Earlier in the week, Raimondo announced that East Matunuck and Scarborough state beaches would reopen in time for Memorial Day with restrictions in place.

At both beaches, there will be limited parking spots, no lifeguards on duty, no concessions and no access to bathrooms or changing rooms, she said. On the plus side, visitors to the beaches will not have to pay.

Raimondo also said the administration has been working with an advisory group of faith leaders across the state on how to safely reopen houses of worship by the end of the month.

The governor said exact details will be provided later in the week but houses of worship will not be able to distribute Holy Communion and no hymnals or other papers will be allowed in church pews.