Mass., Maine, RI Announce Pause on J&J Vaccine Appointments

Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island on Tuesday announced a pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. health officials announced they would immediately stop administering doses at federal sites.

Officials in those states said they had directed vaccinators that have made Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointments to not administer those doses.

1/UPDATE on Maine's use of J&J/Janssen #COVID19 #vaccine:

The moves came after the Food and Drug Administration earlier said the U.S. government would immediately stop using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at federal vaccination sites while experts review multiple adverse reactions to the shot.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Command Center said the move was being taken out of "an abundance of caution" and that none of the six cases under investigation were connected to the Bay State.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the head of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Maine's pause would remain effect until federal health officials have "reviewed the safety data around this vaccine."

Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare blood clotting disorder and one died, the New York Times reported. The decision will only affect federally run sites, but states are expected to follow suit.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. as of Monday, according to the FDA. State data show that 181,034 people in Massachusetts had received the J&J vaccine as of Monday.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA said, advising that health care providers be aware that a unique treatment is required for the specific type of clot reported. "COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously."

The FDA plans a 10 a.m. press conference, and the CDC on Wednesday plans to convene its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to review the cases.

Ashish Kumar Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said the move was difficult but necessary.

Gov. Charlie Baker often talks about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a game-changer for the state's vaccine distribution strategy, describing the single-dose shot as a way to accelerate vaccination speed and capacity.

The CDC and FDA said in a statement that people who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.