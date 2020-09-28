virus restrictions

RI Extends Current Virus Restrictions Another Month

Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended the restrictions under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan until Oct. 28

In this May 18, 2020, file photo, server Katie Maloney, of Providence, Rhode Island, center, wears a mask out of concern for the coronavirus while serving people in an outdoor seating area at Plant City restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island.
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Rhode Island will stay under its current coronavirus restrictions for another month.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended the restrictions under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which were supposed to expire on Monday. Now the restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 28.

Under Phase 3, indoor catered events are limited to 50 people and outdoor events are limited to 100 people.

More on the Coronavirus in Rhode Island

Rhode Island Sep 24

New COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Rising in Rhode Island

University of Rhode Island Sep 26

URI Cancels Spring Break Over Coronavirus Concerns

Businesses can have up to 66% of workers on site at once as long as other virus guidance, such as physical distancing, is followed.

Raimondo signed the executive order extending Phase 3 on Friday.

The state Department of Health on Monday reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths and more than 240 additional cases.

Officials said just over 250 people had tested positive for the first time over the last three days. They didn’t specify how many were hospitalized.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

virus restrictionscoronavirusCOVID-19Rhode Island
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us