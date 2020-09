RI Gov. Raimondo Give Coronavirus Update

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to provide an update on the city's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday.

Raimondo was set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 24,556 cases of COVID-1 including 1,113 fatalities.

The scheduled remarks come after Raimondo earlier this week said the state would stay under its current coronavirus restrictions for another month.

Raimondo has extended the restrictions under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which were supposed to expire on Monday. Now the restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 28.

Under Phase 3, indoor catered events are limited to 50 people and outdoor events are limited to 100 people.

Businesses can have up to 66% of workers on site at once as long as other virus guidance, such as physical distancing, is followed.

Raimondo signed the executive order extending Phase 3 on Friday.

The state Department of Health on Monday reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths and more than 240 additional cases.

Officials said just over 250 people had tested positive for the first time over the last three days. They didn’t specify how many were hospitalized.