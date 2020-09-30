RI Gov. Says Halloween ‘Will Go on,' But Gives This Trick-or-Treating Safety Advice

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo on Wednesday again said Halloween activities "will go on" amid the coronavirus pandemic but offered advice on how families can stay safe while trick-or-treating.

"Trick-or-treating is OK," Raimondo said in news conference. "Go in a small group."

The governor added that trick-or-treaters should still wear cloth masks, wash their hands frequently and that they shouldn't stay out long. House parties larger than 15 people will not be allowed and anyone who is in violation will be fined $500, Raimondo said.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, added that no one should be handing out candy of going out trick-or-treating if they are feeling sick. Parents of trick-or-treaters should also be doing symptom checks beforehand.

People handing out candy are being asked to not hand out candy from a bowl but instead leave individually wrapped goodie bags lined up at least six feet from their door so children can grab them.

Full Halloween guidance can be found on the ReopeningRI website.

Meanwhile, Raimondo also announced a young adult task force to encourage safer behavior among college-age students, such as wearing masks and socially distancing.

"We have to do something different," Raimondo said. "We are not reaching these young people."

Pointing to an uptick of cases among people 19 and 24 years old, the governor said students need to get "more serious" about stopping the spread of the virus adding that they need to keep their social circles smaller.

"They're mingling with too many people," Raimondo said.

Further details of the task force are expected to be released sometime next week, the governor said.

"You may be young and healthy, but you're spreading this to those who aren't young and healthy," she said.

There were 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported Wednesday and one new fatality, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. There have now been 1,114 confirmed deaths and 24,748 cases, the health department said.

Raimondo earlier this week said the state would stay under its current coronavirus restrictions for another month.

Raimondo has extended the restrictions under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which were supposed to expire on Monday. Now the restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 28.

Under Phase 3, indoor catered events are limited to 50 people and outdoor events are limited to 100 people.

Businesses can have up to 66% of workers on site at once as long as other virus guidance, such as physical distancing, is followed.

Raimondo signed the executive order extending Phase 3 on Friday.