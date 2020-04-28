RI Gov. Raimondo to Brief Public on Coronavirus Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to update the public on her administration's response to the novel coronavirus, Tuesday.

Raimondo was slated to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

The state on Tuesday reported 218 additional cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing Rhode Island's total to 7,926. There were six new fatalities reported, bringing the state's death toll to 239.

The appearance comes after the governor on Monday laid out her plan for reopening the economy, saying she hoped to lift the state's stay-at-home order in two weeks amid signs coronavirus cases were reaching a plateau.

Raimondo plans to begin reopening using a phased approach starting on May 9 if the state sees a consistent downward trend in number of cases or hospitalizations between now and then.

The stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 8.

Raimondo said Phase 1 of her reopening plan involves the resumption of some business and social activity on a limited basis and with "significant restrictions" in place.

Raimondo said Phase 1 will include allowing social gatherings of 10 or fewer people and the opening of parks and public spaces such as beaches, with strict guidelines in place.

Some child care centers will be allowed to open with strict guidelines in place as well as additional cleaning protocols. A pilot program for dentist offices will begin.

Raimondo emphasized that Phase 1 will still require strict social distancing, and that people able to work from home would be required to continue to do so.

Retails stores will be able to offer in-store pickup in addition to curbside pick up and delivery. Toward the end of Phase 1, pilot programs will begin allowing some restaurants to open to dine-in guests and some hair dressers and barbers to open as well.

Medical offices that have closed down or reduced hours, such as behavioral therapists and physical therapists will be allowed to "start to reopen" during Phase 1.

The governor said if at any point the state sees a spike in cases, she may have to reintroduce strict measures.

If cases or hospitalizations continue to steadily decline, the state could then enter Phase 2, Raimondo said, during which "new models for doing business and living while social distancing" would be implemented. Hair salons could open and restaurants could resume dine-in operations, but with strict guidelines in place. More workers could return to their offices, and gatherings of up to 15 people would be allowed.

In Phase 3, most business would be open with new guidelines in place, though travel restrictions may remain in place.