Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to provide an update Monday on Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Raimondo was scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

As of Friday, the state had reported 21,022 of COVID-19, including 1,030 fatalities.

The scheduled remarks come after Raimondo last week said the state would be "at the ready" to help guide decisions for when Rhode Island schools have to deal with cases of the novel coronavirus this fall.

During a Wednesday news conference, the governor said after schools reopen, a procedure will be in place for COVID-19 cases as well as action steps.

The governor announced earlier this month that schools would start Sept. 14. instead of the end of the month, as previously planned, to give administrators and families more time to prepare amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the final determination on whether classes will begin in-person, remote or by hybrid model won't be made until the end of the month, Raimondo said.

When schools do open, the governor said the Rhode Island Department of Health will be ready to go into schools to determine if cases should be isolated or close contacts quarantined for 14 days.

Speaking with Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this month, Raimondo said they discussed getting as many students back to school safely as possible.

"We are not going to force any teacher to work in a building that isn't safe," Raimondo said.

With that, school districts are being supplied with personal protective equipment including cleaning supplies, thermometers and gowns, Raimondo said.

"No one is going to be left in the lurch," the governor said in terms of supplies.

Rhode Island's National Education Association have called for a remote start to the school year saying teacher's unions were concerned with the air quality and poor ventilation in old schools.