RI Gov. Raimondo to Give Coronavirus Update as Cases Continue to Rise

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to give a coronavirus update at 1 p.m. Thursday after threatening a "total lockdown" last week as cases continue to rise in Rhode Island.

Raimondo's update follows her warning last week that the state could need a field hospital fairly soon as hospitals near full capacity.

Raimondo said if Rhode Islanders don't change their behavior and stop having small social gatherings, hospital staff will continue to be overwhelmed and a "total lockdown" could be imminent.

The governor was joined by three emergency room doctors at a coronavirus briefing last Thursday to discuss the dire situation Rhode Island hospitals and staff are facing.

"Staff in hospitals are exhausted," Raimondo said. "Staff shortages are becoming a real issue."

As of last Thursday, 84% of COVID beds at hospitals were filled with the remainder expected to be filled within a few weeks, Raimondo said. At that time, the governor said the Cranston field hospital would most likely be needed again.

She added that preparations are already being made to prepare the facility.

The state reported 605 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional eight deaths. There have now been 1,278 confirmed deaths and 44,528 cases, according to the Rhode Island Department of Public Health.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, stands at 4.7%, according to Thursday's report.

Health officials reported that more than 260 people had been admitted to Rhode Island hospitals to be treated for the virus since Tuesday.

"You should look at the dashboard and be alarmed," Raimondo said. "Our hospitalizations are at their highest."