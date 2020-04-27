RI Gov. Raimondo to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to give an update on Rhode Island's response to coronavirus on Monday.

Raimondo is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

On Monday, the Department of Health announced seven new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 233.

The state also reported 269 new coronavirus positive cases, bringing the state's total to 7,708.

The state reported that 55,885 residents have been tested statewide, with 48,177 coming back negative.

Raimondo said on Friday Rhode Island is planning to increase testing availability through mobile and walk-up sites in communities across the state.

New walk-up diagnostic testing sites will open in densely populated neighborhoods and places where many residents do not have cars starting this week, the governor said.

The state's stay-at-home order will be in effect until May 8 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.