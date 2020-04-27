rhode island coronavirus

RI Gov. Raimondo to Provide Coronavirus Update

As of Monday, the state's death toll from the coronavirus stood at 233.

By Staff Reports

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to give an update on Rhode Island's response to coronavirus on Monday.

Raimondo is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

On Monday, the Department of Health announced seven new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 233.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The state also reported 269 new coronavirus positive cases, bringing the state's total to 7,708.

The state reported that 55,885 residents have been tested statewide, with 48,177 coming back negative.

Raimondo said on Friday Rhode Island is planning to increase testing availability through mobile and walk-up sites in communities across the state.

New walk-up diagnostic testing sites will open in densely populated neighborhoods and places where many residents do not have cars starting this week, the governor said.

The state's stay-at-home order will be in effect until May 8 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

More on the Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 4 hours ago

What You Need to Know Today About the Coronavirus Outbreak in New England

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Andover Teens Use 3D Printers to Make Protective Gear for Frontline Workers

This article tagged under:

rhode island coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus in new englandGina Raimondo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us