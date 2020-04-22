10 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths Reported in RI

There were 10 new deaths in Rhode Island Wednesday from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 181, according to the Department of Health. The total number of positive cases has reached 5,841, an increase of 365 from Tuesday.

The number of people who have been tested for COVID-19 is 41,722 with 35,881 negative tests, according to the state's data tracker.

During her Wednesday news conference, Gov. Gina Raimondo said although the numbers were slightly increasing, the state was "hovering at a bit of plateau."

She said compared to other states, Rhode Island was in a decent place "relative to where we could have been."

Raimondo announced a new web tool called the "Rhode Island COVID-19 Self Checker" which aims to help people make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care.

The website is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese and is based on guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, Raimondo reiterated the need for Rhode Islanders to stay home and practice social distancing measures until the state's executive order on May 8.

The administration continues to work with businesses to devise a plan on reopening the economy, but Raimondo said she doesn't want to move too fast.

"We never again want to be in a situation where we see this full-blown surge and we have to shut everything down," Raimondo said.

With public schools remotely learning right now, the governor said she still has not yet decided on the remainder of the school year.

"It is difficult to imagine how we could safely allow 500, 600, 700, 800, 1,200 kids in a building at the same time in this environment," Raimondo said.