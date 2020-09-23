WATCH: RI Gov. Raimondo Gives Update on Coronavirus Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is giving an update to the public on the state's response to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 24,044 cases of COVID-19, including 1,099 deaths.

Her regular coronavirus update comes after Connecticut added Rhode Island, along with four other states, to its travel advisory list on Tuesday. The states and territories on the list require people who travel to Connecticut to quarantine or present a negative test for the virus.

Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada and Wyoming were among the newest states added to Connecticut's list.

The appearance also comes as three sororities and fraternities at the University of Rhode Island are under quarantine after members tested positive for the coronavirus.

A school spokeswoman said Monday that three students at a sorority are in isolation after testing positive and the other members are being quarantined for 14 days.

Spokeswoman Linda Acciardo said last week, URI identified two positive cases at another sorority and one positive case in a fraternity. Those students are also in isolation, with other residents of the houses in quarantine.