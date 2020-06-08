WATCH LIVE: RI Gov. Raimondo to Update Public on Coronavirus Response

Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to update the public on the state's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Monday.

Raimondo was expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

As of Monday, the state had reported 15,642 cases of COVID-19, including 799 fatalities.

The scheduled remarks come as the state slowly eases restrictions on businesses amid protests calling for racial justice following the death of George Floyd.

Raimondo has apologized for violating her own safety rules by addressing demonstrators without wearing a mask over the weekend.

Raimondo told the Providence Journal in a statement that things were "tense and hectic'' Friday night at the State House as the number of protesters swelled to at least 10,000. She said she simply forgot to bring a face mask when she went outside to speak.

"That was wrong. It was counter to our public health guidance, and I apologize," she said.

Protests have been ongoing throughout the U.S. following George Floyd's death. Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed on the ground until he stopped breathing.

Last week, the state entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan, during which personal care services such as hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and massage therapists are allowed to reopen, as long as their reopening plans have been approved.

Restaurants offering indoor dining will be required to do so at 50% capacity and on a reservation-only basis. Self-serve stations such as buffets will not be allowed, and customers and staff will be required to wear masks.

State parks and beaches will open with capacity limitations and social distancing restrictions. There will not be restrictions on parking, lifeguards will be on duty and concessions and bathrooms and changing rooms will be able at that time.

Child care centers in Rhode Island have reopened with safety guidelines in place Monday, as the state continues to resume activities amid the global pandemic. The governor said over 600 child care centers in the state had provided their reopening plans and were approved to resume operations.

The governor is still urging residents to not go out if they are sick, to continue washing hands and using hand sanitizer, maintain 6-foot social distancing and to wear a face covering.