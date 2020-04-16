Coronavirus Deaths Up to 105 in Rhode Island

The number of Rhode Islanders who have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, continues to rise with an additional 18 more deaths reported on Thursday, according to the state's new data tracker.

The new deaths bring the state's total to 105.

The number of Rhode Islanders who have tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday is 3,838, an increase of 309 the day before.

During her daily briefing at the State House, Gov. Gina Raimondo said residents need to continue to obey the stay-at-home order in order to flatten the curve.

"I wish we were out of the woods. We are not out of the woods yet," she said.

With Rhode Island's stay-at-home order in place until May 8, the governor said the state will be in "better shape" if residents continue to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Raimondo discussed some of the state's COVID-19 modeling and said it's predicted that Rhode Island will likely peak with cases around May 3. With that prediction, another 2,250 hospital beds will be needed.

Another model, she said, could show a worse peak by April 27 which would call for hospitals to need 4,300 beds.

"We're talking double the number of deaths," Raimondo said.

A decision on how long distance learning for public schools will last has still not been decided because Raimondo said she needs more time. Right now, distance learning will go until the end of April.

During news briefings earlier this week, Raimondo talked about wanting to reopen the economy but said right now, only time will tell.

She announced partnerships with local hotels to offer discounted lodging rates to front-line workers who may need a place to stay during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating hotels can be found here.

Raimondo also issued an executive order Tuesday requiring all employees at retail businesses in the state to wear masks. The governor said businesses must provide masks to employees who do not have them and checks will be made by state officials.