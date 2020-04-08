RI Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to give an update on the spread of coronavirus in Rhode Island at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The appearance comes a day after Raimondo announced that business restrictions and social distancing measures would be extended until at least May 8.

An order requiring anyone traveling to Rhode Island, including residents coming back from elsewhere, to quarantine for two weeks was also extended to the same day.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo held a special press conference answering questions submitted by kids.

There were 1,229 COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island as of Tuesday, including 30 fatalities.