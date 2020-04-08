coronavirus in rhode island

RI Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

There have been 1,229 cases of coronavirus in Rhode Island as of Tuesday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to give an update on the spread of coronavirus in Rhode Island at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The appearance comes a day after Raimondo announced that business restrictions and social distancing measures would be extended until at least May 8.

An order requiring anyone traveling to Rhode Island, including residents coming back from elsewhere, to quarantine for two weeks was also extended to the same day.

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

coronavirus in rhode island Apr 7

RI Extends Business Restrictions, Social Distancing Measures Until May 8

coronavirus testing Apr 6

CVS Opening Rapid Virus Testing Site at RI Casino

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo held a special press conference answering questions submitted by kids.

There were 1,229 COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island as of Tuesday, including 30 fatalities.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in rhode islandcoronavirusRhode IslandCOVID-19Gina Raimondo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us