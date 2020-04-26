RI Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response

Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to provide an update on the state's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak as health officials announced 11 new deaths from COVID-19.

Raimondo was scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

The new deaths, reported earlier Sunday, brought the state's death toll from the virus to 226. Health officials also reported 310 new cases, bringing the total to 7,439.

Providence and Pawtucket have the highest concentration of cases.

Raimondo has been increasing availability to tests in Rhode Island for weeks and said Friday the state plans to increase mobile and walk-up testing sites in communities across the state.

Though Rhode Island has been praised for testing more people per capita than any other state, there is a need for more testing in harder-hit neighborhoods, she said. Next week, walk-up diagnostic testing sites will open in densely populated neighborhoods and places where many residents do not have cars.

Raimondo also announced that rent assistance will be made available for low-income residents of the Ocean State. That will start next Thursday.

The state's stay at home order remains in effect until May 8 as cases continue to rise in the state.