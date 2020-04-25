Gov. Gina Raimondo will address the public on Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus outbreak Saturday at 1 p.m.

On Friday, she announced that 13 more people in Rhode Island have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 202. That marked a record for the state and its fifth consecutive day of increased cases in the state.

There are now more than 6,600 cases reported in the state after 437 new cases were reported. Providence and Pawtucket have the highest concentration of cases.

Of those with the virus, almost 270 are hospitalized and about 50 are on ventilators.

Raimondo has been increasing availability to tests in Rhode Island for weeks and said Friday the state plans to increase mobile and walk-up testing sites in communities across the state.

Though Rhode Island has been praised for testing more people per capita than any other state, there is a need for more testing in harder-hit neighborhoods, she said. Next week, walk-up diagnostic testing sites will open in densely populated neighborhoods and places where many residents do not have cars.

Raimondo also announced that rent assistance will be made available for low-income residents of the Ocean State. That will start next Thursday.

"While we've all been cooped up in our houses, and struggling financially, we've seen a big increase in 911 calls on the account of abuse happening in homes," Raimondo said.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased to six on Friday, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo. The governor also discussed the latest on the state's unemployment benefits.

"Not everyone is safe at home, and that seems to be doubly true now," she said.

Raimondo encouraged those who feel unsafe to seek help.

The state's stay at home order remains in effect until May 8 as cases continue to rise in the state.