RI Health Director Tests Positive for COVID-19, Gov. Raimondo to Quarantine

The director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the governor's office.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, who tested negative for the virus on Saturday, will begin a self-quarantine to comply with state guidelines, Raimondo's Director of Communications Josh Block said in a statement. Members of Raimondo's leadership team will also self-quarantine.

The Rhode Island Department of Health guidance calls for a seven days of quarantine from the date of exposure, as long as it's accompanied by a negative test on the fifth day.

Raimondo had last seen Alexander-Scott at a press conference on Thursday, according to Block.

Alexander-Scott is asymptomatic and will keep working remotely as she self-quarantines.