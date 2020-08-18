wastewater

Small Concentration of Coronavirus Found in Maine Wastewater

The water district serves thousands of homes and businesses in Kennebec County

Tests for the coronavirus in wastewater from the Greater Augusta Utility District confirmed a small presence that coincided with two people testing positive for the virus in Kennebec County.

Officials said Monday that two tests of wastewater samples showed no detectable levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 but a third test yielded a small concentration of the virus.

The tests were conducted by Biobot, which tests sewage for genetic fragments of the virus in human waste.

The water district serves thousands of homes and businesses in Augusta, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth and Winthrop.

