Sununu Extends New Hampshire’s Coronavirus Emergency by 3 More Weeks

The state of emergency over the coronavirus in New Hampshire is being extended for another 21 days, Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday, the day it was set to expire.

It's the second time Sununu has extended the state of emergency. He'd done it three weeks ago as well, after initially issuing the state of emergency March 13, the same day that President Donald Trump declared one for the United States.

The stay-at-home order in New Hampshire remains in effect through May 4.

The state on Friday reported it's seen 53 total coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of two over the day before. Another 53 people tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,720.

State health officials have said that a recent increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is due to increased testing.

Like states across the country, New Hampshire has drastically limited public gatherings, canceled in-person schooling and ordered non-essential businesses to close in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Officials in vacation towns like Hampton are working to propose ways to reopen in time for the summer tourism season.

"We have 12 weeks of business, but we still have 52 weeks of bills," Chuck Rage, owner of Hampton Beach's Pelham Motel, told NBC 10 Boston.

In light of Sununu's latest order, a group that wants the state's economy to be reopened is planning a new demonstration at the New Hampshire State House.

ReOpenNH is planning the demonstration for May 2.