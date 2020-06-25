Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon on the coronavirus response in New Hampshire.

Sununu is set to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, the governor announced the allocation of additional CARES Act funds to help New Hampshire's children, veterans, and residents suffering from mental health and substance abuse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Using funds from the federal CARES Act, $5 million will go towards youth-focused programs, $6 million towards SUD/mental health programs, and $7 million for Veteran's assistance, Sununu said.

The governor also announced that the Long Term Care Stabilization program, which was set to end on June 31, has been extended to July 31. The program provides a $300 weekly stipend to frontline workers.

As of Wednesday, there were four additional COVID-19 related deaths reported by the Department of Health and Human Services for a total of 347. There were 27 new cases for a total of 5,598.

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said Tuesday that despite improving numbers, COVID-19 is still around and New Hampshire residents remain at risk. He reiterated the need for social distancing, hand washing and using cloth face masks.