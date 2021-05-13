Six Flags New England Reopens This Weekend. Here's What to Know

After a roller coaster of a year, are you ready to hop on an actual roller coaster?

If you’re a theme-park fanatic, you're in luck, because Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts will be reopening to members and season pass holders on Friday and to the general public on Saturday.

And other theme parks are announcing reopening plans, too.

“We are beyond thrilled that we can reopen our theme park with a full complement of our more than 100 rides, attractions, and unique experiences,” Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael said in a statement.

All guests, including members, season pass holders and day-ticket holders will need to reserve their visit online in a bid to maintain social distance throughout the park.

Guests will be required to wear masks and pass a temperature check to gain entrance to the park. Sanitation and disinfecting protocols will occur throughout the hours of park operation.

The park will be open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The water park will open on May 29.

“Now more than ever families need an escape that is safe, accessible, and fun. The thrill is calling and our team is eager to welcome back our Members, Season Pass holders, and guests once again,” Carmichael added.

Here's a look at some other New England theme parks opening in the near future:

Canobie Lake Park - May 29

Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire announced plans to safely reopen its doors to guests on Saturday, May 29 for the park’s 2021 season.

The park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer.

To limit attendance in accordance with the state’s reopening guidelines, guests must purchase tickets and make reservations to enter the park. Guests should also be prepared to wear masks, practice social distancing and have their temperature taken during touch-free readings before entering the park.

Story Land - May 29

Story Land – “where fantasy lives!” – is set to reopen Saturday, May 29.

The theme park will operate between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with enhanced health and safety measures in place to help protect guests and employees.

Visitors will be required to wear facial coverings, practice social distancing from groups not in their party and submit to temperature checks upon arrival.

Funtown Splashtown USA - May 29

Funtown Splashtown USA will celebrate Memorial Day Weekend by reopening its doors to guests on May 29th – with safety measures in place.

Anyone over the age of two will be required to wear face masks in the park’s common areas, changing areas, restrooms and at the Tiki Bar. Facial coverings are not required in while swimming, waiting in lines or riding down water slides.

Park officials say tickets are now available for purchase and reservations are not be required for entry as the number of vaccinations rise in the New England area.

Water Country USA - June 12

Water Country, New England’s largest water park, will reopen to the public on June 12 – weather permitting.

In response the COVID-19 pandemic, the park says it will operate under modified conditions Wednesdays through Sundays, with several attractions remaining closed.

Guests will be required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked upon entry. In order to facilitate proper social distancing, the park will open at limited capacity and require advanced ticket purchases and reservations to enter the park.

Click here for more details on tickets and safety protocols ahead of the parks reopening.