URI Requires Every Student to Get Tested for the Coronavirus

The school had 66 positive tests between Sept. 28 and Sunday

The University of Rhode Island is requiring all students to get tested for the coronavirus and is setting up two testing locations on campus.

The mandatory testing announced Monday that applies to asymptomatic students who live on and off campus "is to assess the overall health of the entire student body at the university and establish a baseline data set to measure population health for the remainder of the fall semester," the school said in a statement.

 Students with coronavirus symptoms should call university health services.

The school had 66 positive tests between Sept. 28 and Sunday, but remains within the positivity rate recommended by the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students will receive an email to be tested either at the Memorial Union Atriums or the Ryan Center parking lot.

Students who fail to get a test will be referred to the Dean of Students office, the statement said.

The goal is to continue in-person learning through Thanksgiving, the school said.

Other colleges in the state, including Providence College and Johnson & Wales University, moved to remote only learning after outbreaks among students.

