Vermont

Vermont Allows Bar and Counter Seating With Social Distancing

Gov. Phil Scott said Friday that food and drink service at bar and counter seating can go on as long as social distancing and other requirements are followed

A stock photo showing bar stools.
Food and drink service can take place at bar and counter seating in restaurants, and lodging facilities can rent all of their rooms, as long as social distancing and other requirements are followed, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Friday.

"I know some may worry about whether this means we'll have a flood of people from other states," Scott said his weekly news conference. "So I want to remind everyone that our campgrounds, marinas, cottages — which are now closing for the season — had been at 100% capacity all summer."

Travel itself to Vermont is still down significantly from a year ago, Scott said, and quarantine guidelines are still in effect.

"We're entering fall foliage, so we will be seeing more visitors," Scott said. He noted, though, that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said earlier this week that Vermont is starting from a really good place.

Statistics show that Vermont continues to have the lowest rate of positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 in the country.

THE NUMBERS

On Friday, the Vermont Health Department reported two new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 1,700.

The number of deaths remains at 58.

