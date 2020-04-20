Vt. College Board Weighs Closing 3 Campuses Because of Coronavirus

The board of the Vermont State Colleges plans Monday to consider a proposal by the head of the struggling system to close three campuses because of financial problems brought by the coronavirus outbreak.

Critics of the proposal planned to parade through Montpelier and past the state colleges’ administrative office in vehicles Monday, honking their horns.

The board chairman had announced Sunday that trustees would not vote on the reconfiguration proposal on Monday, as originally planned, to allow them more time to consider it.

Legislative leaders and the governor have said they are against the plan.

“To be clear, I don’t support adopting the current plan as proposed or asking taxpayers to bail out a system that is no longer financially viable,” Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Sunday in a written statement.

“I’m calling on the Legislature to begin work immediately on a statewide plan to rethink, reform and strengthen the education system in ways that are fair and equitable to every student, every community and every taxpayer,” he said.

Chancellor Jeb Spaulding said Friday that the system is facing a deficit this school year of between $7 million and $10 million, including $5.6 million in refunds of room and board fees and moving to online learning. This year’s deficit includes the expected $3 million in federal assistance.

Next year’s deficit could reach $12 million.

The system has been plagued for years with declining enrollment because of Vermont’s aging population and other challenges.

Spaulding’s proposal calls for closing the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph and Northern Vermont University campuses in Lyndon and Johnson.