Vermont: Gov. Phil Scott To Address State's Response to COVID-19

Gov. Phill Scott will address COVID-19 and Vermont's response to the pandemic in a 11 a.m. press conference today.

On Jan. 5, officials announced that a large increase in COVID-19 cases was anticipated following a swell of out-of-state travelers to the state over the holidays, officials said.

Vermont saw the highest volume of out-of-state visitors to the state since the pandemic began over recent holidays, state officials said during a press conference on last Tuesday.

Governor Phil Scott says it is unclear whether popular tourist attractions, including ski resorts, are to blame for the spike.

"We have not determine that there's a direct correlation with the number of cases and an increase of people in ski areas," Scott said during a press conference. "While we're concerned, we're monitoring the situation."

Scott also acknowledged it is difficult to enforce the state's COVID-19 regulations.

"We have asked the ski areas to do this for us, and so far that they've done their part, and there are rigid guidelines that come with that," Scott said.

It will still be a few weeks before the state sees the impact of the state's cases from out-of-state travelers, officials said.

Addressing concerns of the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant that has reached the United States, Vermont's public health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said there's no evidence that any new reported cases have been infected with the new strain.

"We have not seen this variant in Vermont yet, but I fully suspect we will," said Levine.

"I know this continues to be hard, but let's continue doing this to save lives," said Scott. "We're asking you to be patient."

Meanwhile, the state's vaccination plan is being implemented in phases, with high-risk healthcare workers and long term-care facility residents as the top priority.

Vermont experienced an unexpected reduction in the number of coronavirus vaccine doses being delivered to the state by the federal government.

Scott previously urged people to "pay attention," and, "use common sense." Everyone should continue to avoid unnecessary gatherings or traveling out of state, Scott said, wear a mask and keeping your distance from others.

Vermont went months in the late summer into the fall without a single death from COVID-19, Scott said. But the state has seen a drastic change in frequency of cases and deaths recently.

Vermont has reached 8,000 total cases, and the number of cases has increased over the last week to an average of 117 cases per day. An estimated 149 Vermonters have died from COVID-19.