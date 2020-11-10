Vermont Gov. Scott to Give Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give an update on Vermont's response to the pandemic at 11 a.m. Tuesday after the state saw its first coronavirus-related death since July.

State officials reported the first fatality in nearly four months Saturday, which brought the virus death toll in Vermont to 59 people. The last person to die with coronavirus in the state was reported on July 28.

Scott urged vigilance in a Tweet Sunday.

Fellow Vermonters: Whether gathering to celebrate or to protest results of the election, you MUST do it safely. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Avoid crowding. COVID cases are developing at the fastest rate since March. We can't let our guard down. Be smart/stay safe. –Gov. Phil — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) November 7, 2020

The death over the weekend followed a stark warning from health officials Friday over an increase in the spread of coronavirus in Vermont, including among groups of friends or other close connections.

Vermont has long been just about the healthiest state in the nation during the pandemic. However, new infections have been ticking up in both rural and urban areas, the Vermont Health Department has said, climbing from only a small handful a day to 20 to 30 or more per day recently.

In Vermont, like the rest of the country, COVID-19 cases are going up.

The virus often spreads between friends in small social gatherings at home, Vermont's health commissioner pointed out last week.

"We cannot know for sure each other's infection status, and that's how the virus spreads," Dr. Mark Levine said. The public health commissioner urged people not to let their guard down.

Levine and Scott issued an advisory Friday to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Levine described the coronavirus as "opportunistic" when it comes to spreading among people.

The health commissioner also said Friday he sees now as the time to get serious about rethinking Thanksgiving and other traditions — encouraging Vermonters to slash travel and keep get-togethers small.