Vermont Gov. Scott to Give Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give an update at 11 a.m. Friday after tightening restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases.

Scott announced new quarantine requirements for anyone traveling to Vermont earlier this week. He is also deploying state police and other officials to conduct compliance checks amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

"I know it's disappointing, but it's more important than ever to be vigilant, to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, avoid non-essential gatherings and follow our travel policy," Scott said Tuesday. "We can change our trajectory, but we'll need to dig deep and double our efforts so we can protect the most vulnerable and keep our schools and economy open."

While Vermont maintains the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in the nation, state numbers released Tuesday show new coronavirus infections are up more than 40% this week.

Meanwhile, the city of Burlington is setting up pop-up testing clinics in the New North End after the virus was found in wastewater. City officials said wastewater monitoring shows the coronavirus may be on the rise in the area. Detection of the virus in wastewater can occur as much as three to seven days before it is found in positive tests.

Anyone entering Vermont is now required to quarantine for 14 days or for seven days with a negative test after Scott suspended the state's travel map Tuesday, which allowed people from counties with low levels of community spread to visit without restrictions.

Scott is deploying assets including the state police, the division of fire safety, the Department of Liquor and Lottery and potentially local and county officials to conduct compliance checks. Officers in plainclothes will conduct randomized compliance and education assessments, officials said Tuesday, with a focus on locations frequented by out-of-state visitors, lodging facilities and indoor settings.

Statewide checks were slated to start Thursday to get an idea of the baseline level of compliance when it comes to coronavirus health and safety rules at certain types of businesses. The state may implement additional education strategies or take action if deemed "appropriate," officials said.

Local and state law enforcement will also begin distributing COVID-19 safety cards next week during all traffic stops statewide as an added effort to educate people.

The state policy for essential travel remains the same. People traveling for work or school, medical care, personal safety, shared child custody, or to get food not are not required to quarantine.

Health officials are urging people to limit Thanksgiving travel and keep get-togethers small.

The state is also strengthening its testing program in an effort to find cases as quickly as possible.